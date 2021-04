The Student Government Association will host the annual Chipola Awards Ceremony on Thursday, April 22, at 2 p.m., in the Center for the Arts. Department Deans will present awards. Only student recipients will be invited to attend the ceremony. No guests will be admitted. A livestream of the event will be available at: https://youtu.be/do1Dz3tcVYI. The video will be archived on YouTube for later viewing.