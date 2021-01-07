Chipola Automotive students pass ASE exam

MARIANNA—Students in the Chipola College Automotive Technology achieved a 100% pass rate on the ASE Automotive Service Excellence national exam in the Fall 2020 term.

All students passed the ASE electrical exam. One dual-enrollment student, Justin Tye, scored 48 out of a possible 50. Chipola Instructor John Gardner says, “I’ve never seen that high of a passing score in 26 years of teaching.”

Tommy “Trip” Hudson achieved master ASE certification by passing all eight ASE exams while enrolled in the program.

With Chipola’s high passing rate on the ASE exam along with multiple job opportunities in the high-wage, high-demand career field, automotive employers are awaiting graduating students and basically guaranteeing employment. Gardner says, “The future is bright and I’m looking forward to hearing about the lifelong success stories from all of our students.”

ASE is the National Institute for Automotive Excellence which certifies automotive technicians and service professionals and promotes excellence in vehicle repair, service and parts distribution.

For information about Chipola’s Automotive Technology program, visit www.chipolaworkforce.com or call 850-718-2306.