Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity announces 2021 Women Build Events

Marianna – Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity will host a Women Build event in May. As part of a national initiative that empowers women to help families build strength, stability, and independence, this program spotlights the homeownership challenges faced by women and addresses its issues by bringing women together and igniting our collective power. Women Build is a haven for women to learn, practice and excel, no matter what their skill levels. Build day volunteers will work under the supervision of Chipola Habitat’s construction team and engage in a variety of tasks, including framing, installing flooring, installing cabinets, painting, and landscaping.

The event also functions as a fundraiser for Chipola Habitat, allowing the organization to raise the money used to help build homes and change lives. This year, the Women Build will include both an advocacy luncheon, to be held in Chipley, and a build day, which will take place at the organizations Chipola Street Development in Marianna. The luncheon, a first of its kind for Chipola Habitat, will provide a unique forum to share our passion for affordable, accessible housing with the community through fellowship and education.

Speaking on the addition of the advocacy element, Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carmen D. Smith said, “Recruiting, developing, and educating women in our community to serve as champions for the advancement of affordable and workforce housing is vital to assuring that our families have access to decent shelter. Transforming lives by providing wealth-generating, climate resilient, and equitable opportunities lays the foundation to securing a sustainable community. Our Women Build event is calling to action every woman to actively engage in this transformative movement.”

Women Build provides an opportunity for women, who are often the backbone that supports strong communities, to unite and leverage their influence, expertise, advocacy, and social networking.

Women Build will be held May 6th and 7th, 2021. The advocacy luncheon will take place in Chipley, while the build day will be held at the Chipola Street Development in Marianna.

Registration will open on March 22, and the forms will be available on the website at ChipolaHabitat.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available (see below).

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Hope Sponsor: $1,000.00

· Up to 20 individual registrations

· Up to 10 luncheon registrations

· Recognition as Women Build Foundation Sponsor on Chipola Habitat social media and all appropriate Press Releases

· Recognition at the dedication ceremony with the opportunity to present

· Large logo on signage at site

· Large logo on event T-Shirt

· Company banner on display at job site

· Certificate of Recognition as Women Build 2021 Sponsor

Community Sponsor: $500.00

· Up to 10 individual registrations

· Up to 5 luncheon registrations

· Recognition as Women Build Foundation Sponsor on Chipola Habitat social media and all appropriate Press Releases

· Medium logo on signage at site

· Medium logo on event T-Shirt

· Certificate of Recognition as Women Build 2021 Sponsor

Foundation Sponsor: $250.00

· Up to 5 individual registrations

· Up to 2 luncheon registrations

· Recognition as Women Build Foundation Sponsor on Chipola Habitat social media and all appropriate Press Releases

· Small logo on signage at site

· Small logo on event T-Shirt

Friend of Habitat Sponsorship: $100.00

· Includes registration for both the Advocacy Luncheon and the Women Build

· Your name on signage at site