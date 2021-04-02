Chipola announces registration for summer classes

Chipola College registration for Summer classes begins April 5 for current students with 30 or more hours. All current students may register April 6-9. New students may register beginning April 12 after being accepted to the college.

April 15 is the deadline to have financial aid application files submitted for Summer classes.

Chipola will offer more than 100 traditional face-to-face classes during the Summer terms. Another 100 courses will be offered online or through Zoom. Workforce programs, such as Cosmetology, Automotive and Welding will meet in-person during Summer Term 1-B.

There are three Summer terms. Summer 1-A runs 12 weeks, May 11 to Aug. 9. Summer 1-B runs six weeks, May 11 to June 22. Summer 2-C runs six weeks, June 28 to Aug. 9.

The college Application for Admission deadlines are: April 23 for Summer Session 1 and June 10 for Summer Session II.

Students may register in person with a college adviser, or online if they meet certain requirements. Advisers are: Karen Hall, Dual Enrollment, general advising, hallk@chipola.edu or 718-2424; Ken Kallies, VA, General Advising, Kalliesk@chipola.edu or 718-2437; Leigh Whittington, Disability, Nursing, General Advising, whittingtonl@chipola.edu or 718-2290; Ashley Harvey, Student Support Services harveya@chipola.edu; and Kristie Mosley, Student Support Services mosleyk@chipola.edu.

There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Application online at www.chipola.edu; (2) request a high school or college transcript be sent to Admission and Records; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

The Testing Center offers the PERT (Postsecondary Education Readiness Test) in-person or online. High school Dual Enrollment, should contact their high school guidance counselor to start the PERT process. All other students, should schedule the PERT at this link: https://www2.registerblast.com/chipola/Exam/ListFor information, email testingcenter@chipola.edu or call 718-2207.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees, Workforce Development programs and certifications.

A link to the entire schedule of classes is available at: https://my.chipola.edu/ICS/Portal_Homepage.jnz?portlet=Course_Schedule&screen=Advanced+Course+Search&screenType=next.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu or call 850-526-2761.