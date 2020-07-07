Chipola announces registration for fall classes

MARIANNA—Currently enrolled Chipola College students may register for the Fall 2020 semester beginning July 13. Early Fall Registration for new students begins July 20.

Campus offices are open by appointment only, but all student services can be provided remotely via phone or email. Phone and in-person registration is available during regular business hours. Online registration is available for eligible students.

Contact one of the following advisers for appointments or phone registration: Karen Hall, Dual Enrollment, general advising, hallk@chipola.edu or 718-2424; Ken Kallies, VA, General Advising, Kalliesk@chipola.edu or 718-2437; Leigh Whittington, Disability, Nursing, General Advising, whittington@chipola.edu or 718-2290; Ashley Harvey, Student Support Services harveya@chipola.edu; and Kristie Mosley, Student Support Services mosleyk@chipola.edu

The College Application is available online as well as the schedule of classes at: www.chipola.edu. There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Application or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a high school or college transcript be sent to Admission and Records; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Fall classes will be offered in five different modes. Some classes will be offered on campus with social distancing, while others will meet online and live through meeting applications such as Zoom. Students and employees will be required to wear masks on campus. For any course with an online component, students will need reliable internet, a computer and a webcam. All courses may require proctored exams, either in-person or through the HonorLock application.

The five delivery modes for classes include:

Traditional Face-to-Face (001, 002, 003, 004, 005)—This is a traditional class where all contact hours are performed on campus in a physical classroom. Technology may be used for classroom interaction and students may be required to use computers and internet to complete assignments. Courses are designated with a section number of 001, 002.

Online (700)– This is an online course administered through Canvas, the institution’s learning management system. On-campus meetings are not required; however, exams will be proctored. Courses are designated as sections 700, 701.

Online Synchronous (800)—This is an online course administered through Canvas. On-campus meetings are not required; however, the course requires students to sign in to class via Zoom, Teams, etc. on specific days and times. Courses are designated as sections 800.

Modified Face-To-Face Synchronous – (M01, T02, W03, R04) Students meet face-to-face in a campus classroom with instructor on a designated day and time and through Zoom on the second day at a designated day and time. Courses are listed as sections M01 for Monday in class and Wednesday through Zoom. Days and times are listed so that students are able to register for the day and time they wish to come to campus.

Modified Face-To-Face Asynchronous—(M01, T02, W03, and R04) Students meet in a classroom with an instructor on a designated day and time and complete work online the other day of the class with no meeting required. Courses are designated with M01, T01, W01, and R01 designating the day and time students choose to come to campus.

Some workforce clock-hour programs will be offered in person. Automotive, Cosmetology, Welding, Firefighting, Corrections, and Law Enforcement will meet with distancing and group safety guidelines. Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu or call 850-526-2761.