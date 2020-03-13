Chipola announces athletic events suspended

In accordance with the FCSAA, Chipola Athletics will suspend all competition from March 13-27.

“The safety and health of our students is our number one priority,” said Athletic Director Jeff Johnson. “This falls in line with decisions made around the country and gives us time to follow how the situation develops.”

All baseball and softball games previously scheduled between March 13-27 will not be played at this time. It is yet to be determined if these games will be rescheduled.

Check ChipolaAthletics.com or social media profiles (Twitter: @ChipolaNation, Facebook: @ChipolaNation) for updates as they become available.