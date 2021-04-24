Chipola Alumni Spotlight Benjamin Bridges

Benjamin Bridges, a graduate of the Chipola College Business Technology Program, is this week’s Alumni Spotlight.

Since graduating from Chipola, Bridges has been working as a Web Manager at a tech company in Pensacola where he hopes to become a Senior Web Developer.

At Chipola, Bridges studied Business Administration with a focus in Information Systems. His interest in artificial intelligence, programming, and software engineering are what led him to choose his major.

Bridges’ favorite Chipola class was Web Development where he learned how to code using HTML, CSS, and Java Script. His class project involved creating a video game. His favorite Chipola teacher was Dr. David Bouvin. Bridges said, “His business expertise proved to be extremely helpful both in school and after.”

When asked about Chipola Bridges says, “Chipola is a phenomenal college with excellent courses and opportunities. Tuition is very affordable compared to competing colleges in the area. The instructors are extremely nice and provide valuable career and academic advice.”