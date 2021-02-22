Chipley Woman’s Club meets

The Chipley Woman’s Club met at their clubhouse on Wednesday, February 10, and enjoyed having Tami Parish as the program speaker.

Tami recently retired from teaching Math at Vernon High School and has started a new business, “Interior Tutor.” She spoke on decorating, redesign, and home organization, which she has also applied to her historical home on 3rd Street in Chipley. Members and guests enjoyed learning about the three zones to consider when decorating a room.

New member Kristin Martin was welcomed. Guests Mal and Jenny Jones also attended as the Club will be showcasing their home on 7th Street along with Tami’s during the upcoming 100 Year Anniversary Open House in May.

Lunch was supplied by Gloria’s Cafe.