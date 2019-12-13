Chipley woman arrested on meth charge

A 23-year-old Washington County woman was arrested Tuesday morning after deputies located multiple drug related items during a traffic stop.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s K9 Unit stopped a black Ford Ranger, driven by Ashleigh Darnell Bray, in the parking lot of a local convenience store on State Road 77 in Chipley.

During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and located several plastic bags containing methamphetamine residue, a vial containing methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Bray was transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.