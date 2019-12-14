Chipley vs Vernon basketball

The Chipley Tigers played host to their county rival the Vernon Yellow Jackets Friday night in three basketball games, one featuring the Lady Tigers and the Lady Jackets and the other two featuring the Boys Junior Varsity and Varsity teams.

Chipley began the night winning the first contest as the Lady Tigers withheld a late run by the Lady Jackets to defeat them by a score of 38-34.

Scoring for the Lady Tigers were: Watson 9, Thurman 8, Martinez 5, Hargrove 2, Waters 2, Ashcroft 5, Cooper 7.

Scoring for the Lady Jackets were: Gill 14, Kel. Coleman 7, Roche 3, Johnson 6, Blackwood 4.

The Tigers’ wins continued into the Junior Varsity game with the Tigers edging the JV from Vernon by a score of 44-39.

The Tigers were not able, however, to complete their night with a sweep of the Jackets as the Vernon Varsity overcame a nine point halftime deficit, outscoring Chipley 50-35 in the second half to gain a victory by the score of 81-75. The win puts the Yellow Jackets record at 3-0 for the season while Chipley falls to 0-7.

Chipley was led in scoring by Isaac Berry with 34 points, including 7 three-pointers, and Austin Granger with 10 points. Also scoring for the Tigers were: Blaine Suggs with 8; Caleb Meredith with 7; Will Taylor with 6; Kevon Hinds and Antonio Lewis with 3 each; and Trent Balkom and Tanner Patterson with 2 each.

Vernon was led in scoring by Darrell Powell with 40 points, Dyvion Bush with 19 points and Zahir Potter with 10 points. Also scoring for the Yellow Jackets were EJ Reddice with 7 and Will Dempsey with 5.

Chipley travels to Cottondale Tuesday night to face the Hornets while Vernon travels to Malone to take on the Malone Tigers.

HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT: During halftime of the boys varsity game, the Chipley Tiger 100 presented a $20,000 check to the CHS Athletic Department.