The Chipley Tigers traveled to Graceville on Friday, September 4, to face the Graceville Tigers in the first game of the season. Chipley defeated Graceville 28-0.

Graceville took the opportunity to recognize senior football players, band members and cheer leaders.

Chipley’s Tigers will be off next week, and will return to the field for their first home game on September 18 versus Vernon’s Yellow Jackets.