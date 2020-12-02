Chipley man charged with illegal dumping

HOLMES COUNTY – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is once again reminding residents that illegal dumping is not only a blight on our beautiful county; it is also an arrestable offense.

This reminder follows the charging of a Chipley man for dumping debris and other household trash on Bonifay Chipley Road.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the complaint Wednesday, November 25, after a citizen reported someone had dumped a large amount of garbage along the roadside.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined the debris had been dumped by 22-year-old Domonic N. Yeatman.

Yeatman, who had agreed to turn himself in Tuesday, December 2, is charged with misdemeanor littering (more than 15 lbs. but less than 500 lbs.).

Sheriff John Tate would like to remind residents that the Holmes County Recycling Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The recycling center accepts a variety of items, including paper and metal goods, plastic, and appliances. For more information, call the recycling center at 850-547-0922.

For more information on local waste disposal guidelines, call the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners at 850-547-1119.