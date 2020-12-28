Chipley man arrested on warrant and drug charges

A Chipley man was arrested on warrant and drug charges following a traffic stop.

At approximately 3:48 p.m. on December 25th, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a call referencing a trespassing. A short time later, deputies saw the described vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at State Rd. 277 and Vernon Elementary School. Deputies witnessed the passenger of the vehicle open the door and discard what was later identified and tested positive for Fentynal.

Once stopped, the passenger of the vehicle, 41-year-old, Clayton Allen Gee was revealed to have an active warrant out of Bay County.

Gee was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of tampering with evidence, an active warrant and trafficking the Fentynal.