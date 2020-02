On February 10, 2020 the Chipley Police Department received information concerning a possible child molestation case.

An investigation into the allegations was conducted which led to the February 13, arrest of Edward Allen Bundrick 45yoa of Chipley on 5 counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation; Victim 12yoa up to 16yoa Offender 18yoa older

Bundrick’s bond has been set at $75,000.