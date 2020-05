The Chipley Farmers Market is now open for the Spring 2020 season. The market is located at 685 7th Street at the “train depot” between Highway 90 and the Amtrak Station and behind the Historical Society.

Hours of operation: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact Ruby Wilkenson at 850-638-0473, Extension office at 850-638-6180, or market manager Lek Henderson at 850-263-3585.