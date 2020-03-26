CRA and Chipley City Council emergency meetings

The Chipley City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. This meeting will be done via a conference call.

Dial-in number: (605) 313-5111

Dial Access code: 536994#

The public may call in BUT please keep your phone on mute until time for questions.

Emergency Meeting Packet

Prior to City Council meeting …

CHIPLEY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY

Public Notice for Emergency CRA Meeting

When: March 27, 2020

Time: 9:00 am

Subject Loan Deferment, Emergency Grant

This meeting will be done via a conference call

