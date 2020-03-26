CRA and Chipley City Council emergency meetings

The Chipley City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. This meeting will be done via a conference call.
Dial-in number: (605) 313-5111
Dial Access code: 536994#
The public may call in BUT please keep your phone on mute until time for questions.
Prior to City Council meeting …
CHIPLEY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY
Public Notice for Emergency CRA Meeting
When: March 27, 2020
Time: 9:00 am
Subject Loan Deferment, Emergency Grant
This meeting will be done via a conference call
Public may call in BUT please keep your phone on mute until time for questions.