Chipley boys basketball

The Chipley Tigers played the Graceville Tigers in boys basketball on Monday. Graceville won the varsity game 64-38. Graceville won the JV game 55-45.

Scoring for Graceville in the varsity game were: Myrick 4, Green 9, Porter 5, Gray 7, X. Sorey 15, Q. Sorey 11, Walker 1, Finkler 1, Lane 2, Polock 8.

Scoring for Chipley in the varsity game were: Aycock 5, Kennedy 14, Taylor 2, Granger 4, Berry 5, T. Balkcum 4, Carswell 2, T. Balkcum 2.

On Tuesday night, Chipley played Ponce de Leon. In the varsity game, Ponce de Leon won 60-59. The Chipley JV won their game 68-48.

