TriCounty Community Council announces its intent to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Care Food Program, which is a federally funded program that reimburses child care providers for serving nutritious meals and snacks to enrolled, eligible children. Meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants enrolled at Chipley Head Start, 1264 South Boulevard in Chipley, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Parents/guardians of children eligible for free and reduced-price meals must complete an application. Eligibility information includes the names of all household members; income of each household member or household member’s Food Assistance Program (formerly known as the Food Stamp Program) case number or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) case number; signature of an adult household member; and, if the application includes income information, the last four digits of the social security number (SSN) of the adult household member signing the application or an indication that this adult does not have a SSN.

Children who are members of households receiving Food Assistance Program or TANF benefits, children enrolled in Head Start or Early Head Start, and foster children are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits with appropriate documentation.

Children from families whose income is at or below the levels shown on the chart below are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. The policy statement for free and reduced-price meals is on file at the child care center(s) and may be reviewed by any interested party.