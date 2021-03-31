Chestnut obit

Mr. Jackson ‘Jackie’ D. Chestnut, age 79, of Wewahitchka, Florida passed away March 28, 2021 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

He was born September 13, 1941 in Georgetown, South Carolina to the late Troy Jackson Chesnut and Maebelle Newsom Chesnut.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Chestnut was preceded in death by one brother, Buckley Duane Chesnut.

Mr. Chestnut is survived by three daughters, Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Chestnut Ray and husband Mike of Chipley, FL, Melissa ‘Missy’ Chestnut Walter and husband Steven of Tallahassee, FL, and Melinda ‘Mindy’ Chestnut of Chipley, FL; three grandchildren, Philip Daniel Pippin, Jordan Pippin Wester and Caz, and Drew Elliot Bennett and Sage; two great-grandchildren, Caroline Keith and Case Wester; one brother, Benny Joe Chesnut of Bonifay, FL; two sisters, Sharon Chesnut Urquhart and husband Mark of Panama City Beach, FL and Donna Chesnut Gunter and husband Charles of Lynn Haven, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home directing.