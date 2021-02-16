Chaney obit

Cheryllynn Chaney, age 30 of Graceville, Florida passed from this life on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Cheryllynn, affectionately known as “Bibbles” by her family and friends, was born on May 16, 1990 in Inverness, Florida to Joseph William Chaney and Kim Marie Chaney. Cheryl was always high-spirited and loved life; she was a country music fan, and especially enjoyed Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson. Cheryllynn also loved her teddy bears, and all things Disney. Her infectious smile will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her parents: Beall and Kim Chaney; maternal grandmother: Doris Scudamore; sister: Jennifer Chaney and her two daughters, Jazmne and Aeris; aunts: Debbie, Sandy, Wanda; uncle: Kevin; cousins: Melissa, Erin, and Jesse.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.