Chancellor Mack to deliver Chipola commencement address

Chipola will celebrate graduation this year with an in-person commencement ceremony, Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m., in the Prough Center for the Arts. Due to CoVID-19, no one will be allowed to enter the building except for graduating students who signed up to march. Guests, spouses, family and friends are asked to view the ceremony livestream at https://youtu.be/c6o9c21oqrY

Henry Mack, Chancellor for Career, Technical and Adult Education in the Florida College System, will deliver the Chipola College commencement address. Mack oversees all workforce education programs and economic development initiatives for the Florida Department of Education. The Division is responsible for all career and technical programs across a system of 48 technical centers and colleges, 28 state community colleges, and K-12 public schools, with a combined enrollment of over 1 million students.

Recognized as 2019’s South Florida’s 40 under 40, Mack frequently lectures on the future of the workforce, entrepreneurship, and the value of higher education.

The ceremony will include the traditional student processional with faculty marshals, presentation of candidates and conferring of degrees. A professional will photograph each graduate as they cross the stage in cap and gown with their diploma.

Graduates and employees will be required to wear masks and to follow social-distancing guidelines. College dignitaries will sit on stage with graduates seated in the main level of the Center. Chipola faculty, other professionals and administrators will not march or wear regalia but are invited to attend and to sit in the balcony.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2211.