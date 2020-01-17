Chance obit

Mary Joan Chance, age 86, of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on January 14th, 2020 at her residence.

Joan was born on April 21st, 1933, in Chipley, Florida to Hubert Addison Prescott and Annie Lucille Watford. A lifelong resident of Washington County, Joan dedicated 37 years of her life working as a schoolteacher for the Washington County School Board. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Roy Chance; parents, Hubert Addison and Annie Lucille Prescott; sisters, Juanita Faye Prescott, Betty Sue Huckabee; brother-in-law, Johnny Huckabee.

She is survived by her sons, Cy Chance of Chipley, Florida, Arnie Chance and wife Jean of Warsaw, Indiana; brothers: James Addison Prescott and wife Ann, Julian Gus Prescott, Hubert Edward Prescott and wife Wava, all residents of Chipley, Florida; six grandchildren: Cullen Chance, Colby Chance, Jillian Chance, Adam Mills, Xandrea Gallucci, Charlie Chance; ten great-grandchildren: Vince and Anthony Gallucci, Levi, Logan, Zach, Crystal, and Ryan Mills, Savannah, Ezra, and Addilyn Chance.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM Monday, January 20th, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Mike Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley entrusted with arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation one-hour prior, at First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.