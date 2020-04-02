Chamber Member of the Year nominations extended

Due to disruption in business from the COVID-19 crisis and postponement of the Chamber annual banquet, the nomination deadline for the Washington County Chamber 2019 Member of the Year award has been extended through April 30.

The award, given annually to a Chamber member who makes Washington County a better place to work and live, is typically presented at the annual banquet. The chamber membership will be notified when a new banquet date has been decided.

This prestigious award recognizes the Member’s business success, community involvement and civic leadership. To nominate a person, submit a statement of 150 words or less on why the nominee deserves the top business and community recognition in the County. The statement can include:

How the person has made an impact in any of these areas: business growth, economic development, workplace advances, community involvement, and quality of life.

Specific examples of a person’s business expansion or improvement, community involvement, charitable activities and any other information deemed important in evaluating the nominee.

Any person or company may nominate someone, including him or herself. Eligible nominees must be a Chamber member in good standing and live or do business in Washington County.

Email nominations to sarah@washcomall.com by 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. They may also be delivered to the Chamber office: attn.: WCC Member of the Year, 672 Fifth St., Chipley, FL 32428.

Include the name of the person you wish to nominate, as well as your name and contact information (phone and/or email required for verification). Nominations will be kept confidential until the presentation of the winner at the annual Banquet.