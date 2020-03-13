Chamber banquet postponed

Although there is NO reported corona-virus in or around Washington County, respecting the health and well being of everyone is of utmost importance to the Washington Chamber of Commerce. Therefore, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce banquet will be postponed. We will have a new date for the banquet very soon and hope that each of you will plan on attending the event.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Chamber at 850-638-4157 or Ted Everett at 850-527-6063/ted@washcomall.com.

Thank you for your understanding.