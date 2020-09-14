Causey arrested for battery

On September 12, during the late morning hours, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from a female stating the vehicle she was in and being struck by a male subject. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office relayed the information to deputies and Cottondale Police Department.

The vehicle in question was observed and stopped by a Cottondale Police Officer and Deputy Sheriff. The female victim stated she had been bitten on her forearm and struck in the face by the suspect, Eddie Causey. The female victim did have injuries consistent with the allegations.

During the investigation, it was learned the altercation had began in Dothan, AL, prior to entering Florida where the incident continued while within Jackson County. A child present in the vehicle also confirmed the accounts of the female subject.

When deputies spoke with Causey about the incident, post Miranda, he admitted to biting the female victim’s forearm, but only because she was trying to take control of the steering wheel going down the road from the passenger seat. Causey was placed under arrest for Battery – [Domestic] and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

Arrested:

Eddie Louis Causey, 61 years of age, resident of Lynn Haven, FL

Charges:

Battery – [Domestic]