Castleberry obit

Michael D. Castleberry, age 67, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Gulf Coast Hospital in Panama City, FL.

He was born in Blountstown, FL on March 18, 1953 to Thomas and Minnie (Ayers) Castleberry.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda Castleberry, his daughter Hope Commander and husband Gene, son; David Castleberry and wife Jennifer, son; Jeremiah Castleberry and wife Amie, 5 grandchildren; Faith Castleberry, Parker Castleberry, Sara Castleberry, Riley Commander, and Cooper Castleberry.

Memorial service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm (CST) in the parking lot of RCC Marianna with Rev. Chris Franklin officiating. The address is 4534 Lafayette Street, Marianna, FL 32446. Due to Covid-19, social distanced seating will be provided and there will be special parking for those that would like to stay in their cars. Masks are not required but are recommended. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Mike.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.