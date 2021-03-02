Cast Announced for The Addams Family: A New Musical

Following an afternoon of successful auditions, the Chipley High School Theatre Department is proud to announce the cast for the upcoming production, The Addams Family: A New Musical.

Directed by Kevin Russell, the cast includes: Gabriel Jimenez as Gomez Addams, Braden Banta as Morticia Addams, Press Forward as Pugsley Addams, Shelby Brock as Wednesday Addams, James “JT” Cook as Fester Addams, Sarah Bush as Grandma, Nathanael Banta as Lurch, Noah Burdeshaw as Mal Beineke/US Gomez, Scarlette Clark as Alice Beineke/US Morticia, and Jerome Godwin III as Lucas Beineke. The Addams Ancestors include Allora Jones, Hailey Miller, Hayden Pavlus, Grace Armstrong, Landon Wages, Jenny Davenport, Gracie Lamb, Danny Kolmetz, Noah Beckley, Julian Pedraja, and Ethan Parker.

Mrs. Carrie Bennett and Miss Ashlyn Jefferies will serve as ensemble and soloist coaches. Christian Carswell will serve as stage manager, Sydney Smith will serve as assistant stage manager, Lena Tice will serve as props mistress, Sawyer Cook will serve as sound supervisor, and Holly Collins will serve as lighting supervisor

The Addams Family: A New Musical will take the CHS stage Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, April 27, 29, and 30 at 7pm nightly.

General seating tickets are $10 for Adults and $5 for students. Tickets will be available at the door each night of the performance or from any cast member beginning Monday, April 12th.

Chipley High School is located at 1545 Brickyard Road. For further information, you may contact Director Kevin Russell at chipleyhstheatre@gmail.com, or call 850-638-6100.

The Addams Family: A New Musical is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com