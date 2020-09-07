Cast announced for CHS Theatre fall comedy

The Chipley High School Theatre Department, under the direction of Kevin Russell, is currently in full rehearsals for their fall production, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940.

Following an afternoon of successful auditions, the cast includes: Shelby Brock as Helsa Wenzel, Scarlette Clark as Elsa Von Grossenknueten, Jamison Kopinski as Michael Kelly, Hayden Pavlus as Patrick O’Reilly, Nathanael Banta as Ken De La Maize, Braden Banta as Nikki Crandall, Gabe Jimenez as Eddie Mccuen, Gracie Lamb as Marjorie Baverstock, Noah Burdeshaw as Roger Hopewell, Keegan Welch as Bernice Roth, Aaliyah Ulmer as the radio voice, and Robert Kopinski as the killer. Jenny Davenport will serve as the production stage manager.

The Story: The creative team responsible for a recent Broadway flop (in which three chorus girls were murdered by the mysterious “Stage Door Slasher”) assemble for a backer’s audition of their new show at the Westchester estate of a wealthy “angel.” The house is replete with sliding panels, secret passageways, and a German maid who is apparently four different people—all of which figure diabolically in the comic mayhem which follows when the infamous “Slasher” makes his reappearance and strikes again—and again. As the composer, lyricist, actors, and director prepare their performance, and a blizzard cuts off any possible retreat, bodies start to drop in plain sight, knives spring out of nowhere, masked figures drag their victims behind swiveling bookcases, and accusing fingers point in all directions. However, and with no thanks to the bumbling police inspector who snowshoes in to investigate, the mystery is solved in the nick of time and the “Slasher” unmasked—but not before the audience has been treated to a side-splitting good time and a generous serving of the author’s biting, satiric, and refreshingly irreverent wit.

The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, written by John Bishop, will take the stage October 20 and 22 at 7:00 pm nightly. Tickets will go on sale at Chipley High School to the general public on Monday, October 5. Reserved tickets will be $10 adults and $5 students. Social distancing procedures will be enforced. Chipley High School is located at 1545 Brickyard Road in Chipley

This production is presented through special arrangements with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

For more information, email chipleyhstheatre@gmail.com, or call 850-6100.