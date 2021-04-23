Cast announced for Chipola’s “Disney Winnie the Pooh Kids”

MARIANNA— Chipola College Theater Director Raines Carr recently selected the cast for the children’s musical, “Disney Winnie the Pooh Kids,” which will be presented to hundreds of elementary school children in May. Public performances are May 20 & 21 at 7 p.m.

The cast includes: Bryce Etheridge as Pooh, Elijah Wells as Piglet, Michael Anthony as Owl, Alexis Hall as Rabbit, George Roulhac as Tigger, Gwyneth Davis as Kanga/Roo, Tristan Pettus as Eeyore, Dorian Chancey as Christopher Robin, and chorus members: Madison Smith, Ashley Lytle, Niya Bright, Phillip Bridges, and Ricky Coachman.

Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson! As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and, of course… sharing snacks!

Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for 18 and under—go on sale May 4.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or at the Chipola Box Office. The Box Office will be open Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Seat buffering is in place for all performances. Patrons are asked to purchase all tickets in their party at the same time. The ticketing system will automatically block the seats around the purchasing party. Seating will be socially-distanced with limited seating available. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks.

For ticket information, visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or call 850-718-2420.