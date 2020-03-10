Caryville man charged with drug trafficking

HOLMES COUNTY – A Caryville man is charged with trafficking methamphetamine following an undercover operation conducted Friday, March 6, by investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

During the operation, HCSO investigators were able to make a controlled methamphetamine buy from 23-year-old Johnny A. Curlee, who conducted the transaction while parked at a church located on Adolph Whitaker Road.

Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on Curlee’s vehicle at the intersection of Adolph Whitaker Road and Highway 177, during which he was found to be in possession more methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, and the cash received during the transaction.

Curlee was arrested and is charged with trafficking methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of drug paraphernalia.