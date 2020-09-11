Caryville man arrested for sale of methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – On Thursday September 10, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office received information that a subject wanted on an outstanding warrant was present at a White Road residence in Westville.

Deputies responded to the address and made contact with 25-year-old Quindarius K. Lee of Caryville, who was wanted on a Holmes County warrant for sale of methamphetamine.

Lee was detained, and marijuana was located during a search of his person.

Lee was arrested on his existing warrant for the sale of methamphetamine and is additionally charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.