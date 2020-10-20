Cartwright obit

Mae Opal Cartwright, age 72 of Cottondale, Florida passed from this life on October 20, 2020 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard in Marianna, Florida.

Mae was born on August 8, 1948 in Jackson County, Florida to Allie James Gilbert and Nettie Mae Barrentine Gilbert. Mae was a lifelong resident of Jackson County. She worked for the Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer and at Sunland Center in Marianna, Florida. Mae was a member of Cottondale First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Allie James and Nettie Mae Gilbert; husband: Millard “Bobby” Cartwright; brother: Robert Lee Gilbert.

She is survived by her son: Millard Cartwright of Cottondale, FL; daughter: Cindy Cartwright Bell of Calera, AL; brothers: Wade Gilbert (Dorothy) of Chipley, FL, Ray Gilbert of Cottondale, FL, Terry Gilbert (Dell) of Cottondale, FL; sister: Martha Obert (Roland) of Cottondale, FL; grandchildren: Jenna Cartwright, Kayla Cartwright, Alexandria Gilbert.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Cottondale Baptist Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.