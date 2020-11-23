Cartwright obit

Michael “Mike” S. Cartwright , 62, of Warwick Georgia , passed on to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from an unexpected illness.

Mike was born July 19, 1958 in Donalsonville, Georgia to Shirley Fay Ruprecht (Roland Ruprecht) . He was raised by his loving mother in Chipley Fl. He resided in Panama City for many years until a recent relocation to Warwick, Ga due to Hurricane Michael.

Mike married the love of his life, his beautiful bride Belinda on July 19, 1978. Mike and Belinda were blessed with 2 precious daughters, Natasha Kay Cartwright and Tabatha Lynn Cartwright . They experienced the joy of being grandparents to Breana Jolen Cotton Hidalgo (Daniel Alfonso), Haley-Jo Elizabeth Cotton, and Rachel Joann Brown. Mike’s most recent treasures are his great grandchildren Mia Rose Hidalgo and Daniel Alfonso Hidalgo Jr. Mike’s siblings are brother Bert Amos Cartwright and sister Hope Ann Johnston, both of Florida, along with many other beloved family members and friends. Mike was a gifted mechanic and worked for many years at Bay Honda in Panama City. He also opened his own cycle shop in Youngstown. Mike loved riding motorcycles. A great family memory was going to Boss Hog’s Race Track every Saturday to race! Mike even had Tabby out there racing! Being a phenomenal knee boarder and skier led to a 10 year tradition of grabbing the same picnic table every Sunday and letting his family enjoy all that he and Deer Point Lake had to offer! Yes, the greatest joy in Mike’s life was his family. His heart of gold beat with love and loyalty for his wife and two girls. He was a devoted man of tough and tender love. It was important to him to teach the “golden rule” and that honesty is the best policy. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. His family motto was this: You always work together as a whole! As a team! He would go without -if need be- to provide for “his team”. Mike Cartwright was the hero of his family. He was a wonderful husband and father, and has left a legacy of love and determination for all future generations in his family to build upon. Because of his relationship with Jesus, Mike is now home and waiting on the shores of eternity for his family and other beloved scally-wags.

A Home-going service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in New Hinson Baptist Church Cemetery in Fadette, Alabama with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.