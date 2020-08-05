Carter obit

Steven Vincent Carter, age 64, of Chipley, FL, went home to be with the Lord on July 29, 2020 at his residence.

Steven was born on July 21, 1956 in Richmond, Virginia, to Willie Carter and Willy Wensink Carter. Steven relocated to the Panhandle from Virginia two years ago. He worked in the construction industry as a project superintendent. Steven was of the Baptist faith and was a member of First Baptist Church of Deerpoint Lake in Panama City, FL. In his free time, he loved collecting model trains. Steven had a special love for his dogs, but those who really held his heart, were his family members; whom he truly adored.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Willie and Willy Carter.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years: Michele Vosbrink Carter of Chipley, FL; sons: Troy V. Carter of Washington state, Sean V. Carter of St. Augustine, FL; brother: WMV “Dick” Carter of Knoxville, TN; sisters: Bianca Carter of Knoxville, TN, Heidi Carter-Adams of Knoxville, TN; one granddaughter: Tessa Rae Carter.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, in charge of arrangements.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.