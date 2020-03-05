Carswell obit

Diane Carswell, 62 of Graceville passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Signature Healthcare in Graceville following an extended illness.

A Celebration of Her Life will be 2 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Byron Faircloth and Bro. David Roland officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

Flowers accepted or family request those wishing to make memorials to Covenant Hospice.

Diane was born in Dothan, Alabama on November 29, 1957. A 1976 graduate of Poplar Springs High School, Diane retired from Vanity Fair where she had worked for over 28 years. A beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, she loved and adored her grandchildren and enjoyed every minute with each of them. Diane’s sweet smile and beautiful personality will be missed by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her father George Wilson and one brother Frog Wilson.

She is survived by her loving mother Syble Wilson; four devoted children Christy (Rusty) Woodham, Jamie (Amber) Carswell, Melissa (Jerrad) Williams, Jared (Stacey) Carswell; three siblings Georgia Haas, Charlie Wilson, Craig Wilson; ten grandchildren Dylan and Brooke, Wes, Emma, Gracen, Blaine, Sydney, Karrie, Ryder, Mia and Briar.