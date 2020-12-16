Mr. Shelby L. “Buddy” Carr, Sr., 66, of Panama City, FL passed away December 14, 2020 at Sims State Veterans Nursing Home.

Buddy was a devoted Marine and was proud to serve his country. He had a good sense of humor, enjoyed making everyone laugh, and loved to spend time in his tool shed. Buddy also enjoyed watching the history channel and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred James Carr, Jr. and Florida Rebeca Carr; and brother, Gary Carr.

Buddy is survived by two sons, Shelby L. Carr and wife, Melinda of Cottondale and William Henry Carr and wife, Ann of Dothan, AL; daughter, Disiree Curry and husband, Keith of Marianna; brother, Scott Carr of Indiana; sisters, Kelly Cutts and husband, Larry of Chipley, Debra Carr of Chipley; grandchildren, Caleb Hawes, Ethan, Shelby, and Austin Carr and Alister Curry. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at Cypress Cemetery with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.