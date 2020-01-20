Carpenter obit

Mrs. Carolyn Carpenter, age 62, of Caryville, Florida passed away January 13, 2020 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. She was born April 11, 1957 in Florence, Arizona.

Mrs. Carpenter was preceded in death by one daughter, Nita Lee Ivy, two sisters, Stella and Shirley and one brother, Gary.

Mrs. Carpenter is survived by two daughters, Stella Lawhon and Taryn Ivy; a son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Barry Broglin and Tracy; five grandchildren, Jesse Dudley, Terry Dudley, Barry Broglin II, Brandon Lawhon and Breianna Broglin; four great-grandchildren, Jordan Dudley, Hakeem Flournoy, Braylen Rae Broglin and Bella Raine Broglin.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.