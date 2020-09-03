Carnley obit

Bobby Ray Carnley, age 62, of Marianna, Florida, passed away on September 2, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna.

Bobby was born on May 10, 1958 in Bonifay, Florida, to Ira Gene Carnley and Sybil Stafford Carnley. A lifelong residence of the panhandle, Bobby served his county in the United States Army and worked at the Piggly Wiggly in Panama City. He loved to work in his garden and go fishing; he also was an avid Miami Hurricane football fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ira and Sybil Carnley; sister: Ernestine Carnley.

He is survived by his children: Bobby Carnley Jr. of Chipley, FL, Mandy Carnley of Colorado, Lorraine Carnley of Panama City, FL; brothers: Herschel Carnley of Bonifay, FL, Tommy Sellers of Black, AL, Tim Sellers of Hartford, AL; sisters: Geraldine Chambliss of Marianna, FL, Rachel Sellers of Geneva, AL, Juanita Sellers of Bonifay, FL; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.

Funeral services will be announced and take place at a later date. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested any and all donations be made to Obert Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses.