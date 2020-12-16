Carlberg obit

Robert “Bob” Wilson Carlberg, 76, of Marianna, FL passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Marianna Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Bob was born February 24, 1944 in Monmouth, IL. At the age of seventeen, Robert enlisted into the Army in 1961 and retired as a Major after 20 years of service to his country. Following his retirement, Bob opened a boat repair shop in 1990 in Keithsburg, IL and worked until moving to Marianna in 2018.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca M. Carlberg; brothers, William “Billy” Carlberg and Danny Carlberg; sisters, Barbara Scholl and Donna Rafferty

Survivors include his sons, David Carlberg and wife, Shawna, James Carlberg and wife, Tana and Bob Carlberg; nieces, Cathy Gustafson and Missy Scholl; nephews, Greg Gustafson and Joe Rafferty; grandchildren, David Carlberg and Heather Carlberg; as well as his great grandchild, Kolten Carlberg.

No services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements.