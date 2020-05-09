CareerSource Chipola to meet May 14

CareerSource Chipola will hold the a general board meeting on May 14 at 10 a.m. Due to the continued need for social distancing, interested individuals may call in to 1-561-570-4464 and enter conference ID 69602669# when prompted.

Individuals wishing to participate in the meeting are advised that this location is accessible to individuals with a disability or physical impairment. Persons who are hearing or speech impaired can contact Lauren Morris at the CareerSource Chipola office at (850) 633-2731, through the Florida Relay System by dialing 711.