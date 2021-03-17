CareerSource Chipola to meet in March

CareerSource Chipola will hold the Chipola Regional Workforce Development Consortium meeting on March 25 at 2 p.m. Call 561-570-4464 and enter conference ID 268 596 401# when prompted.

Individuals wishing to participate in the meeting are advised that this location is accessible to individuals with a disability or physical impairment. Persons who are hearing or speech impaired can contact Lauren Morris at the CareerSource Chipola office at (850) 633-2731, through the Florida Relay System by dialing 711.