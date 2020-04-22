CareerSource Chipola to meet April 30

CareerSource Chipola will hold the following meetings in the month of April:

Executive Committee Meeting

April 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM (CST)

Due to the continued need for social distancing, interested individuals may call in to 1-561-570-4464 and enter conference ID 825012028 when prompted.

Individuals wishing to participate in the meeting are advised that this location is accessible to individuals with a disability or physical impairment. Persons who are hearing or speech impaired can contact Lauren Morris at the CareerSource Chipola office at (850) 633-2731, through the Florida Relay System by dialing 711.