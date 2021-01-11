CareerSource Chipola partners with boys and girls club

The Boys and Girls Club of Tabula Rasa located in Bristol has been awarded $200,000 for services to in-school youth in the five counties served by CareerSource Chipola. The grant will provide youth with work experience as well as assistance with tutoring, study skills, and financial literacy.

Youth accepted into the program will also be eligible to receive supportive services and additional incentives based upon performance. Youth ages 16 and up attending high schools in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington Counties will be the focus of this grant.

Kevin Kidd, CEO of Tabula Rasa, said the program would help youth develop skills that will lead to better job opportunities.

“One of the missions we have at the Boys and Girls Club of Tabula Rasa is to prepare youth for the future,” Kidd said. “We worked hard to obtain this grant and we look forward to working with the youth in the region to help them learn the skills they need to prepare for solid careers as adults.”

CareerSource Chipola made the funds available as part of their efforts to prepare a future workforce for employers in the region. Board Chair Janice Sumner said the program funded by the grant will have long term benefits for employers in the region.

“The things youth in the program will experience will be beneficial to them for years to come,” Sumner said. “We know the Boys and Girls Club of Tabula Rasa’s program will make these students more effective employees in the future because of the tools they will be given to help them succeed.”

Tabula Rasa’s application was selected for the grant award through a competitive process for which the club designed a customized training program to serve the targeted youth.

The grant was awarded by CareerSource Chipola from WIOA funds received through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and is funded entirely by federal sources.

For more information about program participation, contact Sky Scott at 850-272-1983.