CareerSource Chipola meetings

CareerSource Chipola will hold the following meetings in the month of November 2020:

(1) Board Meeting

November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM (CT)

Call 561-570-4464 and enter conference ID 272 203 178# when prompted.

Individuals wishing to participate in the meeting are advised that this location is accessible to individuals with a disability or physical impairment. Persons who are hearing or speech impaired can contact Lauren Morris at the CareerSource Chipola office at (850) 633-2731, through the Florida Relay System by dialing 711.