CareerSource Chipola employment data

Marianna, FL – The preliminary employment numbers released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) show an unemployment rate of 4.8% in March 2021 for the 5-county region served by CareerSource Chipola (CSC). This decrease of 0.1% since February is indicative of the area’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The local unemployment rate for the area as a whole is down 0.7% from March 2020, as both the labor force and number of employed individuals continue to rebound.

When compared to this time last year, the CSC region shows an increase of 422 individuals that have entered employment, and 295 fewer unemployed. “I’m really happy to see our five counties seeing an overall increase in the labor force and a decrease in our unemployment rate compared to both last month and last year,” says CSC Executive Director Richard Williams. “I’m hopeful this trend will continue, and we will see even more people employed in our region.”

According to Employ Florida, the statewide jobs database, there are currently 935 positions available in the CareerSource Chipola region. “I encourage anyone that hasn’t reentered the workforce to find that job as soon as possible,” Williams urges. “There are some great jobs available in our region and the best time to apply for them is now.”

With the end of the school year approaching, Williams also advises workforce-ready graduating seniors to plan ahead and reach out to CSC for assistance. “Contact us so we can help you see options available for skills training, as well as employment with area businesses that would be happy to have you as part of their team.”

Individuals and employers can contact CareerSource Chipola for assistance by calling 850-633-4419.

Employment data is released monthly by DEO and is not yet seasonally adjusted.

CareerSource Chipola is a non-profit corporation providing job skill training and employment services in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington Counties. CSC works with multiple education facilities as well as state and local agencies to help our residents obtain and maintain employment as well as working with employers to help them find the workforce they need. The majority of CSC board members must come from the private sector.