CareerSource Chipola announces upcoming meetings

CareerSource Chipola will hold the following meetings in the month of January:

(1) General Board Meeting

January 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM (CST)

CareerSource Chipola Community Room, Marianna, FL

(2) Chipola Regional Workforce Development Consortium Meeting

January 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM (CST)

CareerSource Chipola Community Room, Marianna, FL

Individuals wishing to participate in the meeting are advised that this location is accessible to individuals with a disability or physical impairment. Persons who are hearing or speech impaired can contact Lauren Morris at the CareerSource Chipola office at (850) 633-2731, through the Florida Relay System by dialing 711.