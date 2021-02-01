Capehart obit

Mrs. Maggie Capehart, age 87, of Cottonwood, Alabama went home to be with the Lord on January 30, 2021 in Cottonwood, Alabama.

Public visitation, with facial covering and social distancing, will be 4-6 PM, Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will begin at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 4, 2021 from the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1976 Dyras Road, Cottonwood, Alabama with the Reverend Thomas Dawsey officiating, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.