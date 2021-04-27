Cadenhead obit

Miss Tasha Lynn Cadenhead, age 37, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away April 25, 2021 at her home. She was born August 12, 1983 in Panama City, Florida.

Tasha is survived by her mother, Terrie Lynn Bradley and husband Larry of Bonifay, FL; her father, Kevin Cadenhead and wife Karen of Sevierville, TN; two sisters, Tory Forehand and husband Joey of Chipley, FL and Clarissa Hall and husband Zack of Caryville, FL; two nieces and one nephew, Victoria Forehand, Tanner Forehand, and Abbie Forehand; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29, in the Peel Funeral Home chapel with Randy Smith speaking. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Peel Funeral Home. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family request masks be worn.