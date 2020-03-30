Bynum obit

Mr. Lex Denum Bynum, Sr., age 84, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 28, 2020 at Hill View Assisted Living Facility in Graceville, Florida.

He was born August 10, 1935 in Hartford, Alabama to the late William Edward and Eunice Brown Bynum.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bynum was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Dell Bynum, one daughter, Denese Bielek and four brothers, Vernon Bynum, Olin Bynum, Randall Bynum and Drew Bynum.

Mr. Bynum is survived by five children, Kathy Hickman and husband Rodney of Pierce, ID, Lex D. Bynum, Jr. and wife Sarah of Bonifay, FL, Diane Eaton and husband Eddie of Angier, NC, Pamela Pattillo and husband Andy of Opelika, AL and Mark Bynum and wife Regina of Chipley, FL; a son-in-law, Tom Bielek of Chesapeake, VA; one brother, Donald Bynum and wife Arlene of Eight Mile, AL; two sisters-in-law, Mattie Lou Bynum of Perry, GA and Jean Bynum of Atlanta, GA; eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.