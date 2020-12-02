Butler obit

Mr. Wentford Harvey Butler, age 90, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 1, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

He was born July 31, 1930 in Holmes County Florida to the late John Harvey Butler and Kit Spikes Butler. In addition to his parents, Wentford was preceded in death by two sons, David Butler and Gary Butler, two daughters, Jackie Sue Butler and Sheri Cook, one grandson, Emanuel Nobles and a son-in-law, Manny Nobles.

Mr. Butler is survived by one son, Larry Butler and wife Shirley of Bonifay, FL, one daughter, Kathy Nobles of Bonifay, FL, ten grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 AM Saturday at Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 PM noon Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the Steverson Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.